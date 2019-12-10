THAT’S A WRAP: Prankster covers RCSD office with holiday wrapping paper

One prankster took the time to wrap everything in Major Kelvin Ashe's office as a practical joke. (Source: RCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 10, 2019 at 1:24 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 4:00 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Can a person have too much holiday spirit?

One prankster at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department certainly showed off theirs in a practical joke that has gone viral throughout the Midlands.

The person took the time to wrap everything in Major Kelvin Ashe’s office in wrapping paper. And we mean everything. From the pictures on the wall to the potted plant, no item was left uncovered.

While there’s generally a pretty cool feeling that comes with unwrapping gifts, that probably won’t be the case here.

The identity of the prankster is under wraps, but someone left this festive gift in Major Ashe’s office over the weekend! 🤣😂 🎅🏼 🎄

Posted by Richland County Sheriff's Department on Monday, December 9, 2019

