Swansea residents concerned after attempted car thefts

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The holidays are known as the season of giving, but it could also been seen as the season of taking.
During this time of year, we often see an increase in the number of reported thefts.
Residents in the Graceland neighborhood of Swansea have complained about multiple incidents in the past few weeks where alleged thieves walked up to cars parked outside of homes, and checked to see if the doors were unlocked.
When they realized the doors were locked they simply moved on, but that is not always the case.
In other cases these thieves are successful, and when that happens they can walk away with expensive items like cell phones, laptops, and iPads.
The sheriff’s department says that they are aware of recent incidents in the Swansea area and have increased patrols.
