Son of accused Florence mass shooter to make plea in sex crime case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The man whose father is accused of shooting seven law enforcement officers in Florence in 2018, killing two of them, will soon appear in court.
Seth David Hopkins faces multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct.
Florence County deputies were serving a search warrant on his home when police say Hopkins’ father opened fire, shooting seven police officers.
Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Farrah Turner died from injuries sustained in the ambush a few weeks later.
Hopkins will have a plea hearing Monday, Dec. 16 at 9:30 a.m. at the Richland County Courthouse.
He faces a total of 10 charges:
- Five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age
- Two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14
- Two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (committing or attempting to commit a lewd act on a minor 14 – 16 years old)
- One count of voyeurism, first offense
Hopkins was originally charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, but the eight others were added in Aug. 2019.
Hopkins’ father, Fred, faces two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.
