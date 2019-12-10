Rural homes in South Carolina receive $8.1 million investment from USDA

HUGER, S.C. (WIS) - The US Department of Agriculture has announced an investment of $8.1 million in high-speed broadband infrastructure for rural homes in South Carolina.
This is one of many future funding announcements of USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program.
“Rural America needs robust modern broadband infrastructure to thrive,” USDA Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment Jim Hubbard said. “The critical funding we’ve announced today will be used to improve internet speeds for hospitals, public safety, and schools, and provide new opportunities for economic growth.”
Home Telecom will use the funding towards 96 miles of fiber-optic cable in unserved areas of Charleston and Berkeley Counties.
The investment is expected to reach more than 3,780 households, 23 farms, 19 businesses, 19 educational facilities, and eight fire stations.
