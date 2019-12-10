RCSD searching for married couple who stole $700 from Facebook Marketplace user

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance to located a married couple who stole hundreds of dollars from a Facebook Marketplace user.
Officials say, on May 8th, Jonathan Taylor posted a cargo trailer for sale on Facebook Marketplace. An unnamed user transferred $700 to Taylor to purchase the trailer.
Jonathan, however, never produced the trailer or refunded the money. The victim says he then blocked them on Facebook.
RCSD has issued warrants for Jonathan and his wife Diamond Taylor. The transaction took place under his name but the $700 was deposited into her bank account.
Officials say Jonathan also has outstanding warrants in Lexington County and North Carolina for similar incidents. He has also been accused of stealing trailers then selling them.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jonathan Taylor or his wife Diamond Taylor is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (888)-CRIME-SC.
