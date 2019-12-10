OCSO arrest second man in connection with armed robbery, shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second man in connection with an armed robbery and firing into a home.
“You don’t come into this county and threaten the citizens here, I don’t care who or where you are,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “You can be in the next county or the next country, we’ll be right there with you.”
Dontell Harling, 19, of Aiken, has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to personal property.
OCSO investigators were called to a Springfield residence on October 24th after a family reported having been robbed and fired on.
Two brothers at the residence said that around 11 p.m. between eight and 10 suspects in three vehicles drove up.
The brothers said the group made small talk before they then threatened the pair at gunpoint and demanded money.
One of the suspects threatened to shoot the brothers but left after taking a small amount of cash.
As the vehicle began to leave, the victims hide behind a tree in case they were fired on.
The suspects then fired shots, striking the home and a vehicle in the yard.
During Monday’s court hearing, Harling’s bond was denied on the burglary and armed robbery charge. Bond was set on the remaining charges at $22,000.
Jermiez Bostick, 17, was also charged with the same crimes as Harling. Bostick’s bond was denied as well.
