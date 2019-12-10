Need some happiness?: ‘Trolls LIVE!’ coming to Columbia in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families can join a fun-filled, glitter-packed ‘Trolls’ party right here in Columbia in 2020.
‘Trolls LIVE!’ will set up at Colonial Life Arena for an entire weekend: June 19-21.
The interactive show is full of your favorite ‘Trolls’ characters: Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Biggie and Mr. Dinkles, Cooper, Satin and Chenille and more!
Tickets aren’t on sale yet. According to a Facebook event for the show, tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m., with presales starting as early as Dec. 11. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com.
