Muschamp’s salary changes, Brown receives extension, pay raise

Muschamp, who was set to make $4.6 million ($1.1 million in base salary and $3.5 million in outside compensation) in 2020, will now make $4.4 million ($1.1 million in base salary and $3.3 million in outside compensation) next calendar year. A $200,000 escalator clause is negated for the rest of his contract. The length of his contract is unchanged. This amendment saves the university $3 million over the life of the contract and it reduces the buyout from $15.3 million to $13.2 million if he is fired after the 2020 season.