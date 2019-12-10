Muschamp’s salary changes, Brown receives extension, pay raise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - South Carolina’s Board of Trustees approved amendments to the contracts of head coach Will Muschamp and running backs coach Thomas Brown on Tuesday afternoon.
Muschamp, who was set to make $4.6 million ($1.1 million in base salary and $3.5 million in outside compensation) in 2020, will now make $4.4 million ($1.1 million in base salary and $3.3 million in outside compensation) next calendar year. A $200,000 escalator clause is negated for the rest of his contract. The length of his contract is unchanged. This amendment saves the university $3 million over the life of the contract and it reduces the buyout from $15.3 million to $13.2 million if he is fired after the 2020 season.
Previous contract’s outside compensation (with $1.1 million base salary)
1/1/19 - 12/31/19: $3,300,000
1/1/20 - 12/31/20: $3,500,000
1/1/21 - 12/31/21: $3,700,000
1/1/22 - 12/31/22: $3,900,000
1/1/23 - 12/31/23: $4,100,000
1/1/24 - 12/31/24: $4,300,000
Amended contract’s outside compensation (with $1.1 million base salary)
1/1/19 - 12/31/19: $3,300,000
1/1/20 - 12/31/20: $3,300,000
1/1/21 - 12/31/21: $3,300,000
1/1/22 - 12/31/22: $3,300,000
1/1/23 - 12/31/23: $3,300,000
1/1/24 - 12/31/24: $3,300,000
Brown received a two-year extension and an increase in salary from $300,000 to $500,000. His contract now runs to December 31, 2021. A one-year deal approved on January 9, 2019, was set to expire on May 31, 2020.
For context, on December 18, 2018, Muschamp received a one-year contract extension to push the length of his contract to six-year agreement that would end on December 31, 2024. He received no increase in base salary ($1.1 million), but outside compensation for the 2024 season would have been an additional $4.3 million, the continuation of a $200,000 increase in outside compensation per year. Muschamp just concluded his fourth season at South Carolina, a 4-8 campaign after going 6-7, 9-4, and 7-6 with three straight bowl game appearances.
Brown will enter his second season with the Gamecocks after the run game averaged 149.7 yards per contest. All five scholarship running backs that played in 2019 had at least one 100-yard rushing performance. The quintet averaged 5.4 yards per carry. Of the five, rising sophomore Kevin Harris and rising redshirt sophomore Deshaun Fenwick are expected to return. Brown also has four-star MarShawn Lloyd (Hyattsville, Md./DeMatha Catholic) and three-star Rashad Amos (Tyrone, Ga./Sandy Creek) committed. South Carolina is also recruiting JUCO three-star tailback ZaQuandre White (North Fort Myers, Fla./Iowa Western C.C.), a Class of 2017 four-star prospect that signed with Florida State.
Copyright 2019 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.