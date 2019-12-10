Lowcountry mother accused of choking her two children over Christmas party

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a Lowcountry mother accused of choking her two children over a Christmas party.
The Bluffton Police Department arrested Diana Scott and charged her with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
Her arrest stems from an incident on Stonefield Lane where officers responded for a domestic incident taking place.
Police say during the investigation it was learned that the suspect had been drinking heavily and started a verbal argument with two children over not being invited to a Christmas party.
A report states that during the argument, she choked the children.
“Both victims were interviewed at separate residences and gave the same account of what took place,” police said.
The suspect was locked up at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.