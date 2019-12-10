Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A coroner's office in South Carolina confirms a body found by bridge maintenance workers has been identified as a woman who went missing last month. The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office told news outlets the body was identified on Sunday as 55-year-old Tina Marie Williamson. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said Williamson was last seen by her boyfriend on a porch at the Mountaineer Motel and Campground on Nov. 17. Her body was discovered Friday morning off of the same road where the motel is located. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine Williamson’s manner and cause of death.