Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

Not Truist yet: Braves park keeping SunTrust name for now
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's SunTrust and North Carolina's BB&T have combined into a megabank with a new name, Truist, but the completion of their merger won't immediately change the name of the Atlanta Braves home field. Both companies announced the finalization of their merger on Monday, forming the nation's sixth-largest bank, with about 10 million customers. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports it could take up to two years for the old brand names to be replaced on larger properties such as the baseball park, as well as branches, websites and other services. Truist vows to spend more than $100 million on philanthropy in Georgia and North Carolina.
When pigs flee: Pet potbellied Biscuit escapes family trip
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A pet potbellied pig named Biscuit has been captured outside a South Carolina restaurant. The News & Observer reports Myrtle Beach police found the 6-week-old pig Sunday behind the eatery, which offers only a few pork-based menu items. A police statement says the little oinker had escaped earlier that day from his family, who were vacationing in the area from North Carolina. It says officers are working to get the little piggy home.
Police in North Carolina search for pant-less prowler
Police in North Carolina say they're searching for a “sometimes half-naked man” who's been lurking in driveways for several nights in a row. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that the man sometimes wears no pants. He has been seen in a neighborhood in the town of Clayton. Clayton police said in a Facebook post that the man has been seen “walking directly across driveways near front doors.” In some security camera footage, police said the man ”is clearly not wearing shorts and can be seen crouching down near a backyard grill.” Police said they aren’t sure what the man is doing. They said he is in his 20s or 30s. He's been seen wearing a baseball hat and a blue sweatshirt or jacket. He sometimes wears blue shorts.
Teen runaway found 'camping' inside Bed, Bath & Beyond
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Employees at a North Carolina Bed, Bath & Beyond found an uninvited sleepover guest while opening the store. Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, employees of the Greenville store discovered someone was hiding inside. Greenville police discovered it was a 14-year-old runaway. The teenager “camped out" at the store overnight after running away from home. The boy wasn't injured and was taken back to his house.
Sen. Tillis: "I'm very confident" winning possible primary
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis doesn't sound concerned about a potential GOP primary challenge from Rep. Mark Walker. Tillis said on Monday he's “very confident" that he'll win any Republican primary he may be in. A Walker spokesman said recently that he may challenge Tillis for the party's Senate nomination or one of two GOP House colleagues in their March primaries. That's because recently redrawn U.S. House maps in North Carolina would make it difficult for Walker to win reelection in his current district. Walker will have to decide soon, since candidate filing ends Dec. 20.
George Laurer, inventor of ubiquitous UPC, dies at 94
WENDELL, N.C. (AP) — The inventor of the Universal Product Code has died. The ubiquitous black bars and 12-digit numbers transformed retail and other industries around the world. A funeral for George Laurer was held Monday in North Carolina, A funeral home confirmed Lauer's death last week at age 94. Laurer was an electrical engineer with IBM in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park in the early 1970s when he spearheaded the UPC's development. The bar code led to fewer pricing errors and allowed retailers to better manage their inventory. He worked at IBM for more than three decades.
Line that provides power for Ocracoke to go underground
HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — The power line that provides electricity to an Outer Banks island will be replaced with an underground cable next year. Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say in a news release Monday that they've issued a permit to replace an overhead power line on Hatteras Island that's the only source of electricity for the 1,385 electrical customers on Ocracoke Island. The cable will connect to the existing underwater power line between the two islands. The project is expected to begin in January and take about two months to complete. The line is being replaced because of erosion and road washouts.
Sharks are showing up off the Carolinas as winter approaches
Great white sharks are showing up off the Carolina coast as winter approaches. The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that 10 great whites have been recorded off the North Carolina and South Carolina coast in recent weeks. They include one that’s almost 15 feet long and weighs more than 1,300 pounds. The group Ocearch tags the sharks with GPS trackers that “ping” each time they surface. Researchers said the southeastern coast is a “a winter hot spot" for sharks. Ocearch founder Chris Fischer said the area off Cape Hatteras is “a staging area for migration” in the fall and spring. The latest ping was Monday near Charleston, South Carolina.