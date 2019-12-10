Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley said he's headed to Utah for his final college season. Bentley announced his commitment to the Utes on social media. Bentley is scheduled to graduate from South Carolina this week and will be eligible to play immediately. Utah will need to replace senior QB Tyler Huntley from this season's team, which went 11-2. Bentley said in his post he was excited for his next step in joining Utah. Bentley was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks who suffered a season-ending foot injury in this year's opener.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State is challenging NCAA charges based on allegations that an Adidas representative paid $40,000 to the family of former basketball star Dennis Smith Jr. through a former Wolfpack assistant coach to ensure Smith's commitment to the school. N.C. State officials say the NCAA has not proven money was actually provided to Smith or his family, noting that Smith has denied receiving money. The school released its response Monday to four violations filed in July by the NCAA in the wake of college basketball’s corruption scandal.
CHARLOTTE, NC. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have lost five straight games and are out of playoff contention, which would appear to be a perfect time to get a look at rookie third-round draft pick Will Grier. But Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell said the quarterback situation will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. Fewell said he will stick with Allen as the team's starter this Sunday against Seattle.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team. The top-ranked Tigers also have the SEC’s coach of the year in Ed Orgeron and the newcomer of the year in freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The SEC defensive player of the year is Auburn tackle Derrick Brown. A 28-member media panel made the all-SEC selections. LSU beat No. 5 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta and has earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Championship-winning crew chief Cole Pearn is leaving NASCAR to spend more time with his family. Pearn won the 2017 title with Martin Truex Jr. The two were second in the standings the last two years. The Canadian moved with Truex this year to Joe Gibbs Racing. It required him to relocate from Colorado to North Carolina, costing him outdoor time with his family. Pearn led Truex to 23 wins over the last five years, the most among active driver and crew chief combinations.
UNDATED (AP) — South Florida has hired Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott to become the Bulls' next head coach. Scott is expected to remain on staff with Clemson throughout its College Football Playoff run. The 38-year-old former Clemson player is the son of ex-South Carolina head coach Brad Scott. Jeff Scott has spent most of his coaching career at Clemson under coach Dabo Swinney. USF is replacing Charlie Strong, who spent three seasons with the Bulls and had decreasing win totals each season. USF finished this year with four wins.