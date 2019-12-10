Gamecocks TE Markway to enter 2020 NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina will lose another key part of their offense in Kyle Markway.
The Gamecocks tight end announced Tuesday that he will enter the NFL Draft.
“The past 5 years have been filled with ups and downs and have tested me in ways I never could have imagined. I am beyond grateful for all of the experiences I have faced while at this university because they have molded me into the man and player I am today,” Markway said in an Instagram post.
Markway finished the 2019 season with as the team’s third-leading receiver with 31 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns. These marks were career highs for Markway during his time with the Gamecocks.
In his career, Markway caught 37 passes for 459 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games played. His best game for South Carolina came on September 14 against Alabama. He posted five catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Markway did have the option to return to the Gamecocks after the NCAA granted him a sixth year of eligibility.
