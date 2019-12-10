Former Lexington Co. elementary school teacher denied bond on third sexual conduct charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former elementary school teacher who was extradited from Ecuador on two criminal sexual conduct charges has now been denied bond on a third criminal sexual conduct charge, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Hianlucas Isturiz Rodriguez was previously denied bond on two criminal sexual conduct charges before Tuesday’s development.
Rodriguez was charged for incidents that occurred involving two Red Bank Elementary School students back in 2016 and 2017 while he was working at the school as a teacher, according to LCSD.
Prior to being brought back to Lexington County, Rodriguez was arrested this summer in Ecuador.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.