First Alert Forecast: Alert Days Posted As Big Changes On The way

Alert Day Today and Friday For Heavy Rain and Windy Conditions
Alert Day Today
It will feel like spring today with windy and very warm conditions all ahead of a strong cold front. Highs today could reach the middle 70s with strong SW winds of 20-25 mph.
Periods of showers and rain developing by this evening. Rain will be heavy at times through midmorning Wednesday before skies clear by afternoon. The front will bring in much colder air with Highs in the 50s Wednesday and only in the 40s for Thursday.
Alert Day Friday
Low pressure quickly develops in the Gulf and will move into the Southeast by Thursday night. This will bring heavy widespread rain into the Midlands all day Friday through early Saturday morning. Rainfall could easily total over 1” It will be windy as well and with temperatures in the 40s, it will be a raw day Friday. Skies will clear by Saturday afternoon.
Weather Highlights:
- Alert Day Today…windy and warm with rain by evening through Wednesday morning
- Highs middle 70s Today
- MUCH cooler Wednesday and Thursday
- Alert Day Friday with a chilly raw rain moving in
Forecast:
Alert Day Today: Mostly cloudy, 70% chance of rain and showers by evening. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs middle 70s
Tonight: Periods of rain. Lows upper 40s. Rain chance 70%
Wednesday: Scattered showers and breezy early, skies clear by late day. Turning cooler with Highs in the middle 50s Rain chance 60% AM
Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.