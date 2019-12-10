‘We must act;’ Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats have announced two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The charges announced Tuesday stem from Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country.
“The evidence of the president’s misconduct is overwhelming and uncontested," said Rep. Adam Schiff, House intelligence committee chair. "And how could it not be when the president’s own words on July 25, ‘I would like you to do us a favor though,’ lay so bare his intentions, his willingness to sacrifice the national security for his own personal interests.
"And when the president got caught, he committed his second impeachable act, obstruction of Congress, of the very ability to make sure that no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States.”
Earlier Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he did nothing wrong and that impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!”
The Democrats insist Congress must act now to protect the nation and to keep Trump from cheating to reelection victory next November.
“Elections are the cornerstone of democracy and are foundational to the rule of law," said Rep. Jerry Nadler, House judiciary chair. "But the integrity of our next election is at risk from a president who has already sought foreign interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections and who consistently puts himself above country.”
The case against Trump was laid out at a daylong House Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday. Voting is expected in a matter of days in the Judiciary Committee and by Christmas in the full House.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to the report. All rights reserved.