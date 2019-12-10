Bojangles’ not returning as title sponsor of 2020 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Bojangles’ will not be the sponsor for the 2020 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
A fast food staple across the South, Bojangles’ was first named the title sponsor in March 2012. However, a new logo for the Southern 500 appeared on Darlington Raceway’s website on Tuesday. Bojangles’ name was not included.
“We’ve enjoyed a terrific relationship with Bojangles’ since 2012 and we look forward to their continued involvement in NASCAR for many years to come. Like Darlington, they are truly an authentic Southern brand,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said Tuesday.
The NASCAR Southern 500 will take place Sept. 6, 2020.
“Bojangles’ has enjoyed a long and successful partnership with the team at Darlington Raceway. While we will no longer be the title sponsor for the Southern 500, NASCAR remains an important part of our sports marketing strategy, and we look forward to announcing our plans for 2020 in the near future,” a statement from Bojangels’ read.
