Bobo officially named offensive coordinator for Gamecocks

Over eight seasons as offensive coordinator, Georgia was among the SEC’s top five in scoring offenses seven different times. The Bulldogs had the top offense in the league in 2014, with an average of 41.3 points per game. The 2009 campaign was the only season where the offense scored fewer than 30 points per game (28.9). South Carolina’s new hire will take over control of an offense that took a major dip in production in 2019 after a successful run of games in 2018, aside from the scoreless performance against Virginia in the Belk Bowl. Injuries and youth, especially at quarterback, beset the Gamecocks offense, which averaged 371.9 yards and 22.4 points per game in 2019. This past season, they averaged only 19.9 points per game against SEC teams.