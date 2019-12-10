Bobo officially named offensive coordinator for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - The South Carolina Gamecocks have officially named Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
It's a two-year deal for Bobo, who's set to make $1.2 million per year. He's the third play-caller for the Gamecocks under head coach Will Muschamp.
The contract begins on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, and runs through Dec. 31, 2021. The university will pay any expenses associated with moving to the area. Bobo will owe the university $200,000 if he terminates the contract before the end of the first year. The figure drops to $100,000 if he leaves during the second year of the deal.
Bobo is set to take over for wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, who held the offensive coordinator role for the last two seasons. He replaced Kurt Roper.
Bobo recently parted ways with Colorado State, where he accumulated an overall record of 28-35, during five seasons as head coach. The Rams went 4-8 in 2019.
Three of Bobo's Colorado State teams own half of the top-six school records for total offense in a season, in addition to the school record for most yards per game for a season (2017 - 492.5 yards per game). The Rams also had three of the top seven scoring seasons in school history, plus four of the top six seasons for passing touchdowns.
Four different Colorado State wide receivers had more than 1,000 yards receiving during Bobo's tenure. Three of the four are currently in the NFL: Preston Williams, Michael Gallup and Rashard Higgins. The fourth, Warren Jackson, caught 77 passes for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. South Carolina hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Pharoh Cooper finished with 1,136 yards in 2014.
Gallup, now a member of the Dallas Cowboys, had the most productive run at Colorado State. Over two seasons with the Rams, he caught 176 passes for 2,690 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Colorado State's 2017 offense also featured a rusher that went for more than 1,000 yards -- Dalyn Dawkins finished that season with 1,399 yards. South Carolina hasn't had a 1,000-yard back since Mike Davis hit 1,183 in 2013.
Prior to Bobo's time in Fort Collins, he spent 14 seasons at his alma mater, Georgia. He served as the quarterbacks coach for the Bulldogs from 2001-2006 before adding the title as offensive coordinator in 2007.
Over eight seasons as offensive coordinator, Georgia was among the SEC’s top five in scoring offenses seven different times. The Bulldogs had the top offense in the league in 2014, with an average of 41.3 points per game. The 2009 campaign was the only season where the offense scored fewer than 30 points per game (28.9). South Carolina’s new hire will take over control of an offense that took a major dip in production in 2019 after a successful run of games in 2018, aside from the scoreless performance against Virginia in the Belk Bowl. Injuries and youth, especially at quarterback, beset the Gamecocks offense, which averaged 371.9 yards and 22.4 points per game in 2019. This past season, they averaged only 19.9 points per game against SEC teams.
South Carolina averaged 440.2 yards and 32.6 points per game going into the Belk Bowl in 2018, which was McClendon’s first season as a play-caller. Those numbers were up from 337.1 yards and 24.2 points per game in 2017, Roper’s second and final season on staff.
