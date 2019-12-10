Barry Walker Sr. outlines goals after historic win in Irmo mayoral race

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - After about one week as mayor, Barry Walker, Sr is looking to shine new light in the town of Irmo.
He says his focus as the mayor is to stay on track with the vision and promises he made during his campaign.
“It’s going to do exactly what I set out to do,” Walker said. “Which is to make Irmo the best place to live in the United States. Not in South Carolina, but in the United States.”
Walker isn’t just adding another era to the town’s mayoral legacy in the traditional sense, after his swearing-in ceremony, he officially became the first black mayor in the town’s history.
“I said, ‘Oh…I guess so,’” Walker said. “I’ve been black for 59 years, I guess I’ll be black for another 20-30. Yeah, I am the first, I didn’t know that. I didn’t campaign on that.”
Walker says he’s already started to try remedying some of the town’s lingering issues including, allowing disabled and handicapped residents to build carports on their property, and pushing back against a potential hike on Blue Granite Water company sewage rates.
“We’re going to fight and be the advocate for those citizens,” he said. “Attacking these things head-on.”
