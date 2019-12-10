Authorities investigate armed robbery, shooting in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Members of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an armed robbery and shooting incident that happened Tuesday morning.
Officials said the incident happened 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 34 near the intersection of Mary’s Road. The incident involved two suspects who left the scene wearing Halloween-type masks during the incident.
Authorities believe the two suspects are black males, but there are other details regarding their descriptions at this time. They also believe the two men left the scene in a green older model SUV, which may have been either a Ford Explorer or a Chevy Tahoe.
A helicopter, bloodhounds, and crime scene investigators were all at the scene of the incident.
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
