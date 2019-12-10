All lanes of I-26 E heading into Columbia blocked by crash near Newberry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash closed all lanes of Interstate 26 East between Clinton and Newberry.
The wreck happened around 11:15 a.m. It’s about two miles past mile marker 60 for those traveling east. That’s right on the Laurens/Newberry county line, near Exit 60 for Whitmire Highway (SC 66).
Since all eastbound lanes of I-26 are blocked, traffic coming into Columbia will be delayed. There is also construction in the area.
Officials have not shared how long they believe the interstate will be closed.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
This story will be updated.
