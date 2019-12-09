Wreaths Across America Ceremony held at the State House

“As Americans, we can be grateful that we have the freedoms to celebrate this time of year and worship in our faith but we have to realize that that price that freedom has been given to us by men and women throughout the inception of this great nation and they continue to answer that call today and I want to be certainly thankful to all the men and women today who raise that right hand and serve this great nation,” Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, South Carolina Adjutant General said.