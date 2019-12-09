Wreaths Across America Ceremony held at the State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, on the State House grounds, a wreath was placed at the South Carolina Veterans Memorial.
The ceremony is the beginning of Wreaths Across America week and included a prayer along with the playing of taps.
The wreath is placed at the memorial in memory of South Carolina veterans who have served in the military or are currently serving.
“As Americans, we can be grateful that we have the freedoms to celebrate this time of year and worship in our faith but we have to realize that that price that freedom has been given to us by men and women throughout the inception of this great nation and they continue to answer that call today and I want to be certainly thankful to all the men and women today who raise that right hand and serve this great nation,” Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, South Carolina Adjutant General said.
On Saturday, December 14th, Fort Jackson National Cemetery will hold its annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony.
The ceremony starts at Noon and is open to the public.
