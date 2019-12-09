Who’s that adorable pup with a diploma? It’s Winston!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are few cuter things in the world than a waggy, happy pup. But how about a waggy, happy four-legged friend wearing a graduation cap and carrying a diploma?
Cue our “PAAL,” Winston. Freshly graduated, ready to take on a whole new adventure off the set of WIS.
Winston, our Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS) dog we have been following for the past year and a half, graduated Sunday from the program. He received his diploma and his recipient, Danny Hill, got up to tell the crowd a few words about what Winston has already done for him in their short few weeks together.
“Since I met Winston, even while we were in training...he has done so much for me,” Danny said. “I prayed and I prayed and I prayed that this would be the one I would get.”
Danny is a veteran who served in both the Marine Corps and the Army for decades and now suffers from PTSD and Parkinson’s disease.
Danny went through the client meet and greet process with PAALS before they matched him and Winston. He told the crowd of supporters at PAALS graduation that Winston has given him his life back, even waking him up during a nightmare.
“He knew right off the bat what to do for me,” Danny told the crowd.
