Suspect arrested after high speed chase lasted 18 miles in Lexington Co.

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces multiple charges after police say he led them on a high speed chase through Lexington County on Friday night.
A post from the Swansea Police Department says Jesse Spearman was driving a stolen Jeep on US 321 near Highway 6 when officers spotted the car just before 11 p.m. Friday.
The Jeep had been reported stolen on Thursday in Lexington County, police said.
When officers tried to pull Spearman over he took off, leading police on a chase that reached 120 mph at times, according to the post. As the chase entered Gaston, their officers joined the pursuit.
Other police agencies helped by putting out stop sticks that punctured three of the Jeep’s tires, the post said.
Finally, 18 miles later, at the Cayce Rock Quarry, police took Spearman into custody.
A search of the car led officers to meth, drug paraphernalia and burglary tools, police said.
Spearman is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Possession of Meth 3rd Offense, Felony in Possession of a Firearm, Driving Under Suspension 3rd Offense, Habitual Offender, Possession of Burglary Tools, Drug Paraphernalia, and Open Liquor Violation.
A judge set Spearman’s bond at $41,445. He has been released from jail, officials confirmed.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.