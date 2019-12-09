Richland County seeks input on ordinance that would ban single-use plastic bags

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is asking for the input of residents and businesses on a proposed ordinance that would affect the types of bags retailers provide to the public.
Richland County says that the propose of the new ordinance is to phase out single-use plastic bags, decrease plastic litter in area waterways and reduce the hidden costs passed on to consumers.
In the state, bag ordinances are already in effect in Charleston and Beaufort counties, as well as Arcadia Lakes.
Richland County will conduct surveys to gauge public opinion on the issue. Separate surveys are available to residents and businesses on the County’s website. Paper copies of the survey are also available at the Richland County Administration Building in the information kiosk across from Council Chambers.
A series of roundtable meetings will be held in the spring of 2020 to provide information and collect public input. Feedback from the survey will help to provide a layout of the ordinance before it goes to the County Council for consideration.
Organizations interested in attending these meetings can invite a speaker from the county to talk about the proposed ordinance by emailing the Department of Government and Community Services at gcs@richlandcountysc.gov or by calling 803-576-1547.
