Myrtle Beach officers capture lost mini-pig, working to reunite pet with family

A mini-pig is about to be reunited with its family after being found by Myrtle Beach officers. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | December 9, 2019 at 12:34 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 6:10 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – This little piggie is about to go “wee-wee-wee,” all the way home … to North Carolina.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, a mini-pig that was separated from its vacationing family has been located.

The pig, named Biscuit, was caught by MBPD officers and members of the city services team.

Now, the city’s animal control division is working to reunite Biscuit with his family that was vacationing from N.C., according to police.

