Mule dies after owner finds it shot in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - An owner said her mule was killed after it was shot outside her home late Thursday night.
Stephanie Brown said Gus passed away from injuries he suffered after he was shot on Dec. 5 at about 11:50 p.m. Brown said another shot was fired, but it did not hit Gus.
She said she and her family had to take Gus to the University of Georgia Equine Center. She said he died under anesthesia.
Brown has filed a report with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies told her the case is now in the hands of Pickens County Animal Control.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.