Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Warren says Americans are ready for a presidential ticket with two women at the top. “Sure, why not?” the Democratic presidential candidate tells The Associated Press. She notes women notched historic wins during the 2018 midterms, suggesting voters are worried less about gender than the message a candidate is offering. Still, Warren says she is also open to asking Joe Biden to be her running mate. She says whoever emerges from the primary will have to appeal to Republicans who have become disenchanted with President Donald Trump.