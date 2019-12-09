Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia say they are still searching for a man accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old son at gunpoint. Fulton County police told news outlets the child was found safe on Friday shortly after he was taken. His 36-year-old father, Sidney Hepburn, is still on the run and is listed as armed and dangerous. Police said a national Levi's Call alert was issued after Hepburn took the child during an argument with the boy's mother in an Atlanta motel. The woman told police he hit her, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill someone. The alert says Hepburn could be in a silver Nissan Sentra with a Virginia tag.