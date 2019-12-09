Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan threw a 93-yard touchdown to rookie Olamide Zaccheaus for the longest scoring play of his career, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 40-20 rout of Carolina. The Panthers are officially eliminated from playoff contention with their fifth straight loss. It also ruined the debut of interim coach Perry Fewell, who took over at the beginning of the week after longtime coach Ron Rivera was fired. Atlanta snapped a two-game losing streak and swept the season series with their NFC South rival. The Falcons won the first meeting 29-3. Ryan became the 10th quarterback to throw for 50,000 yards.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU will play Oklahoma and Ohio State will face defending national champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff. The pairings for the national semifinals were released Sunday. SEC champion LSU is the top seed. The Tigers will head to Atlanta to face the Big 12 champion Sooners in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. That same day, Big Ten champion Ohio State will play ACC and defending national champion Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in suburban Phoenix. The national championship is set for Jan. 13 in New Orleans.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reigning national champion Clemson will face Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl in one of two College Football Playoff semifinals. The Buckeyes dropped a spot to No. 2 behind LSU in the latest playoff rankings after struggling in the first half against No. 10 Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. The Tigers were No. 3 in the playoff rankings after blowing out Virginia in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. The Fiesta Bowl is Dec. 28 in Glendale, Arizona.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and nine assists and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-107 for their second victory in 13 games. Jabari Parker added 19 points and Vince Carter had 17 off the bench on 7-of-9 shooting to help the Hawks improve to 6-17. Young had 20 points in the second half, including 14 in the decisive fourth quarter in which the Hawks blew open the game. Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 20 points to lead the Hornets.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Kiara Pickett drilled home a penalty kick after freshman goalkeeper Katie Meyer saved the previous shot to lift Stanford past North Carolina 5-4 on penalty kicks after a scoreless draw in the NCAA championship game. The Cardinal won their third overall title and first since 2017. North Carolina lost for the fifth time in 26 national appearances.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has reached an agreement with Eliah Drinkwitz to take over the Tigers' once-proud football program, a person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press. The 36-year-old Drinkwitz will become the second-youngest Power Five coach behind Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley. He will replace Barry Odom. He has only one season of head coaching experience, this past season at Appalachian State. His team went 12-1 and won the Sun Belt title. The Mountaineers will play UAB in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21.