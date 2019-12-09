Governor McMaster to host annual open house

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will be hosting the annual Governor’s Mansion open house this evening.
Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves will be present to greet guests. Hot cocoa and cookies will also be served.
The 2-hour event is free to the public, however, canned good donations for Harvest Hope Food Bank will be accepted. They will be accepted at the entrance to the mansion.
The open house will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.