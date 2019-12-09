First Alert Forecast: Taste of Spring Today...Taste of Winter Temps Late Week

Feeling Like Spring The Next Couple of Days
Alert Day Tuesday For Rain and Windy Conditions
A warm front will move through the Midlands today, this will bring temperatures up near 70 today and with windy conditions Tuesday, we should see middle 70s. A cold front will move through the state by early Wednesday, this will clear the skies and much cooler temperatures will be with us the rest of the week.
It’s looking like Low pressure develops in the Gulf by Thursday. This will quickly move into the Southeast. Rain will return Thursday and Friday with chilly temperatures it will be a chilly and rather raw by late week. At this point it’s not looking like we’ll have enough cold air in place for Winter weather, however this is something to watch over the next few days.
Alert Day Tuesday
Look for widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday. Very warm and windy conditions most of the day!
Weather Highlights:
- Mostly cloudy with isolated showers today with much warmer conditions.
- Highs Near 70 today
- Alert Day Tuesday for heavy rain is likely, windy.
- MUCH cooler later this week
Forecast:
Friday: Mostly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. High Near 70
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low Near 40
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, periods of showers/rain, isolated thunderstorms. Windy and warm! Highs middle 70 Rain chance 60%
Wednesday: Scattered showers and breezy early, skies clear by late day. Turning cooler with Highs in the 50s Rain chance 40%
