Famously Hot NYE in Columbia implements clear bag policy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People heading to downtown Columbia for the Famously Hot New Year Celebration must adhere to some new rules to ring in 2020.
Legendary hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa will headline the free, outdoor concert before a countdown and fireworks at midnight. The stage is set up at Gervais and Sumter streets in downtown Columbia, just one block from the state house.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and three groups will perform before Salt-N-Pepa takes the stage at 10:30 p.m. Alcohol sales end at 12:30 a.m. and gates close at 1 a.m.
New this year, guests can only carry small, clear bags or a clutch measuring no more than 4.5-inches by 6.5-inches.
Approved bags include:
- Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" — a logo no larger than 4.5" x 3.4" can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap
- Medically necessary items (after proper inspection and tagging)
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:
- Purses larger than a 4.5" x 6.5" clutch bag
- Briefcases
- Backpacks
- Fanny packs
- Diaper bags
- Cinch/Drawstring bags
- Luggage of any kind
- Computer bags
- Binocular cases
- Camera bags
For information on parking, free transportation, street closures and other FAQs, click or tap here.
