Famously Hot NYE in Columbia implements clear bag policy
This is the ninth year for the Famously Hot New Year Celebration in downtown Columbia. (Source: WIS Archive)
By Laurel Mallory | December 9, 2019 at 5:37 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 5:37 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People heading to downtown Columbia for the Famously Hot New Year Celebration must adhere to some new rules to ring in 2020.

New this year, people can only carry a clear bag or small clutch.
Legendary hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa will headline the free, outdoor concert before a countdown and fireworks at midnight. The stage is set up at Gervais and Sumter streets in downtown Columbia, just one block from the state house.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and three groups will perform before Salt-N-Pepa takes the stage at 10:30 p.m. Alcohol sales end at 12:30 a.m. and gates close at 1 a.m.

New this year, guests can only carry small, clear bags or a clutch measuring no more than 4.5-inches by 6.5-inches.

Approved bags include:

  • Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" — a logo no larger than 4.5" x 3.4" can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
  • Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap
  • Medically necessary items (after proper inspection and tagging)

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

  • Purses larger than a 4.5" x 6.5" clutch bag
  • Briefcases
  • Backpacks
  • Fanny packs
  • Diaper bags 
  • Cinch/Drawstring bags
  • Luggage of any kind
  • Computer bags
  • Binocular cases
  • Camera bags 

