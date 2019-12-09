Columbia man accused of sharing multiple files of child pornography

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who police say distributed child pornography could face 100 years in prison.
Robert Lamont Kirton III, 42, is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.
Investigators said Kirton distributed multiple child porn files.
He was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison for each count.
The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.
