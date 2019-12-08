Richland County EMS to host ‘Stuff an Ambulance’ toy drive

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County EMS will be hosting a “Stuff an Ambulance” toy drive to help disadvantaged children during the holiday season.
EMS is asking for the community to provide unwrapped toys, blankets, book bags and more.
This year’s toy drive will benefit the Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocates. The national award-winning advocacy program trains volunteers to help children who have entered the court and welfare systems.
“The toy drive allows employees and citizens to pass on holiday spirit and joy to the children in our community who are less fortunate,” EMS Captain Winta Adams said.
To participate in the toy drive residence as ask to drop off donations at Richland County EMS headquarters by Dec. 9th during normal business hours.
The headquarters is located next to the surface parking lot behind the main county administration building. Look for the fleet of ambulances.
The stuffed ambulances, along with Santa Claus, will deliver the toys to CASA where elves, CASA employees and volunteers, will get them ready to distribute to children in need.
Last year, four ambulances were filled with toys and other essential items for children in need.
The goal for this year is to gather enough toys and gifts to stuff the ambulance bus and two regular ambulances.
For more information about Stuff an Ambulance, call 803-576-3409 or 803-576-3423.
