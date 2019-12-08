Report: South Carolina set to hire Mike Bobo as OC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur) - Mike Bobo is back in the SEC, according to a report.
The former Georgia offensive assistant from 2001-14 is set to be the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for South Carolina, David Cloninger of the Charleston (S.C.) Post and Courier reported Sunday.
In the report, Bobo’s contract is expected to be discussed and approved Tuesday by the South Carolina Board of Trustees.
Bobo, 45, was the head coach at Colorado State for the past five years from 2015-19 before his firing last Thursday.
He went 28-35 overall and 20-20 in Mountain West play with the Rams, including three straight 7-6 seasons from 2015-17 before going 3-9 and 4-8 over the final two years.
Bobo left Georgia after the 2014 season, following the firing of longtime head coach Mark Richt, who was replaced by Alabama defensive coordinator and fourth-year Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.
At Colorado State, Bobo replaced former head coach Jim McElwain, who left to take the same position with Florida in 2015.
McElwain was fired by the Gators seven games into the 2017 season and just completed his first year at Central Michigan, where he led the Chippewas to an 8-5 record before Saturday's 26-21 loss to Miami of Ohio (8-5) in the MAC Championship Game.
Bobo began his coaching career as an administrative assistant at Georgia in 1998 under Jim Donnan before serving as a graduate assistant in 1999. Bobo joined Jacksonville State as the quarterbacks coach in 2000, and, a year later, he returned to the same role at Georgia after Richt was hired. Bobo would spend the next 14 seasons in Athens, adding the offensive coordinator role to his duties in 2007.
