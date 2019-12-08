Red Bank United Methodist Church hosting 14th annual holiday concert

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Red Back United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual “Christmas at Red Bank” concert this evening.
This the 14th year the event has been held. This year it was organized and hosted by Free Times contributor Kevin Oliver.
The concert has been known as the unofficial musical kickoff to the holiday season by celebrating the Christmas spirit through music.
The concert features local and regional musicians that play traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas songs.
This year’s event will also have several poets reading original Christmas-themed works.
“Christmas at Red Bank” will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public, however, donations for Misson Lexington will be collected.
