Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Families in Georgia, Florida and Alabama are mourning the deaths of sailors slain by a gunman at a Navy base in Florida. Cameron Walters of Richmond Hill had just arrived at Naval Air Station Pensacola after graduating from boot camp Nov. 22. His father, Shane Walters, told The Associated Press on Sunday that his son was shot while standing watch at the classroom building where the shooter opened fire Friday. Meanwhile, the stepmother of 19-year-old Airman Mohammed Haitham of St. Petersburg, Florida, said the family is grappling with the tragedy. Brenda Delgado Haitham said she still talks about her stepson in the present tense because his death hasn't sunk in. Recent U.S. Naval Academy graduate Joshua Watson of Enterprise, Alabama, also was killed.