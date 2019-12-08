Last day to visit Junior League of Columbia’s Holiday Market

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is the last day to visit the Junior League of Columbia’s Holiday Market.
The market is being held at the Cantey and Goodman Buildings at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.
It will feature more than 150 merchants from the local area and across the nation selling clothing, jewelry, home decor, and a wide variety of other seasonal gifts.
The holiday market Market is the largest fundraiser for the Junior League of Columbia. The event raises more than $250,000, which is used to support JLC’s mission and programs, including strengthening the health and well-being of children and families in the Midlands.
General admission for Holiday Market is $8 and parking is $5 per vehicle. The doors will be open until 5 p.m. this evening.
Children 12 and under are admitted free during regular shopping hours. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
For more information visit JLColumbia.org.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.