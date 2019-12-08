Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes and Tee Higgins caught three scoring passes to lead No. 3 Clemson to its fifth straight ACC championship with a 62-17 victory over No. 22 Virginia. The defending national champions also wrapped up a likely fifth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff. Lawrence had TD passes of 19, 11 and 7 yards to Higgins on the way to their 28th straight victory. The Tigers also became the first team to win five consecutive championship games.