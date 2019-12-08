A Strong Front Will Cross the Area Tuesday

We are expecting a few showers to cross the area Monday, but the system has not been able to produce any significant moisture. Monday will produce a few showers and we will, but we will be able to enjoy daytime high temperatures in the 70s. Tuesday a strong front will approach the area from the west. Expect showers and storms to develop across the area, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may become strong and produce gusty winds. A few of the showers will linger into early Wednesday, clearing by midday.