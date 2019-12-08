A Strong Front Will Cross the Area Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We will start the week with highs in the 70s. The temperatures will dip quickly by midweek.
First Alert Tuesday for showers, isolated storms and gusty winds.
First Alert Forecast Headlines
-Monday will be warm and dry with a few showers in the Upstate
-A strong cold front will bring rain to the area Tuesday.
-Showers will return for the end of the week and the weekend.
First Alert Forecast Summary
We are expecting a few showers to cross the area Monday, but the system has not been able to produce any significant moisture. Monday will produce a few showers and we will, but we will be able to enjoy daytime high temperatures in the 70s. Tuesday a strong front will approach the area from the west. Expect showers and storms to develop across the area, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may become strong and produce gusty winds. A few of the showers will linger into early Wednesday, clearing by midday.
First Alert Forecast
Monday – Sun and Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%) Warm, Highs in the low 70s
First Alert Tuesday – Areas of Rain and Isolated Storms, Highs in the low 70s
Wednesday - A Few Showers early, Cooler, Highs in the upper 50s.
