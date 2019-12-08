Clemson ranked No. 3 in final College Football Playoff rankings, will play Ohio State

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, celebrates following the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Virginia in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Clemson won 62-17. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) (Source: Mike McCarn)
By Emery Glover | December 8, 2019 at 12:28 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 4:40 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers solidified their spot in the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 team in the rankings with a dominant win in the ACC Championship game over Virginia.

Now, Dabo Swinney’s team will face No. 2 Ohio State in the national semifinal in Glendale in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.

Ohio State captured the Big 10 Championship in dramatic fashion with a come-from-behind 34-21 win over Wisconsin. They’re now 13-0.

Clemson (13-0), who will appear in the playoff for the fifth time, puts their 28-game win streak on the line on December 28. Their last loss came to Alabama in the 2017 CFP semi-final.

Also playing in the College Football Playoff this year is top-ranked LSU. The Tigers (13-0) brought home the SEC Championship on Saturday with a convincing 37-10 win in Atlanta. They’ll face No. 4 Oklahoma in Atlanta in this year’s Peach Bowl.

The Sooners (12-1) defeated Baylor in a 30-23 overtime thriller to win the Big 12 title.

