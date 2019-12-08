Clemson ranked No. 3 in final College Football Playoff rankings, will play Ohio State

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers solidified their spot in the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 team in the rankings with a dominant win in the ACC Championship game over Virginia.
Now, Dabo Swinney’s team will face No. 2 Ohio State in the national semifinal in Glendale in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.
Ohio State captured the Big 10 Championship in dramatic fashion with a come-from-behind 34-21 win over Wisconsin. They’re now 13-0.
Clemson (13-0), who will appear in the playoff for the fifth time, puts their 28-game win streak on the line on December 28. Their last loss came to Alabama in the 2017 CFP semi-final.
Also playing in the College Football Playoff this year is top-ranked LSU. The Tigers (13-0) brought home the SEC Championship on Saturday with a convincing 37-10 win in Atlanta. They’ll face No. 4 Oklahoma in Atlanta in this year’s Peach Bowl.
The Sooners (12-1) defeated Baylor in a 30-23 overtime thriller to win the Big 12 title.
