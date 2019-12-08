Clemson fans enjoy time ahead of ACC title game with friends, family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIS) - The December trip to Charlotte for the ACC Championship has become an annual tradition for Clemson fans over the last five years.
The Tigers will take on Virginia on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium and you can bet the Clemson faithful will be in full force when their team takes the field. For E.J. McCormick and his family, attending the ACC title game has been a staple for him and his family for more than a decade now.
“We’ve been coming here since 2003,” he said.
For McCormick, the game gives him a chance to catch up with friends and family while meeting other Clemson fans as well.
“Everybody comes from all over the state,” McCormick said. “We’ve got family. we’ve got friends. Everybody’s hanging out, having a good time rooting on the Tigers because they’re always in the championship.”
E.J.’s sister, Sarah Allen, is a Clemson alum who also works for the university. She knows the students are excited about Saturday’s game and she believes there’s a special bond that is formed among fans when they come together for a big game like this.
“All you have to say is ‘Go Tigers!’ and they’re going to say ‘Go Tigers!’ back and we do the cadence count and everybody can do it,” she said. “It is a family that we see with fans. It’s just a good time. Everybody’s wearing orange and we’re loving it.”
Lexington native Jeff Brown and his family pulled into Charlotte around 11 a.m Saturday morning. They’ve been making the trip to the Queen City for the last five years. In doing so, they’ve mastered the techniques of tailgating.
“It starts with a great group of friends,” Brown said. “It starts with good food and a few beverages. We started [planning] a month or two ago when it looks like we’re going to make the championship.”
Needless to say, Brown is ecstatic about the success of the Tigers over the last five years. It’s something that he’s learned to appreciate more as the days go by.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “These truly are the glory days. I think sometimes we take it for granted. We’ve really got to stop and appreciate the success that Dabo and the Tigers have had. It’s truly spectacular.”
Clemson faces Virginia on Saturday for the ACC Championship in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m.\
