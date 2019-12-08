Blue Star Mothers of the Midlands served home-cooked meal to homeless veterans

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Homeless veterans received a home-cooked meal from Blue Star Mother of the Midlands yesterday.
The meal was served to residents who live at Central Midlands Transitional Retreat on Duffie Drive in Lexington.
The meal included turkey, dressing, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato soufflé and more.
One veteran who attended the event expressed his gratitude.
“For regular people to come and show that they care, and to show some love for us, it really makes us feel really important. It puts some warmth in our heart. It makes us feel good that somebody cares about us,” Army veteran Bruce Credle said.
Each veteran also received a special holiday gift that included toiletry and other personal items.
