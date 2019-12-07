Coroner identifies 2 killed in head-on collision in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County coroner has identified the two people killed in a crash in Orangeburg County Friday night.
Chief deputy cornoner Sean Fogle identified the deceased as 75-year-old Josephine Walker of Holly Hill and 76-year-old Warren J. Bennett Jr. of Charleston.
Highway Patrol officials say it happened at 10:05 p.m. on Bass Drive near Friendship Road when a 2005 Toyota Camry attempted to pass a vehicle and struck a 2001 Toyota Camry head-on.
According to a report, both drivers died on scene after being entrapped in their vehicles.
Both of them were wearing their seatbelts.
