Coroner identifies 2 killed in head-on collision in Orangeburg County
By Live 5 Web Staff | December 7, 2019 at 1:40 AM EST - Updated December 9 at 5:05 AM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County coroner has identified the two people killed in a crash in Orangeburg County Friday night.

Chief deputy cornoner Sean Fogle identified the deceased as 75-year-old Josephine Walker of Holly Hill and 76-year-old Warren J. Bennett Jr. of Charleston.

Highway Patrol officials say it happened at 10:05 p.m. on Bass Drive near Friendship Road when a 2005 Toyota Camry attempted to pass a vehicle and struck a 2001 Toyota Camry head-on.

According to a report, both drivers died on scene after being entrapped in their vehicles.

Both of them were wearing their seatbelts.

