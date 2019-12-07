Missing Santee woman’s body found

“I will never be able to put into words Tina’s kind heart or free spirit. If half of the world was as sweet and kind as she was, the world would be a better place. I don’t want the world to remember her as the lady that recently had troubles and is missing or as the body they found on Highway 301, you know. I want the world to know she loved the color red! She loved to color. She was always pretty. She kept herself clean and neat all the time. Makeup, hair done, nails painted. The girly one of us six,” Tucker said.