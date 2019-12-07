Mauldin HS students arrested after fight leaves principal, staff members injured, school officials say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Six Greenville County students were arrested after a fight left the principal and staff members injured, according to the district spokesperson.
Director of Communications Beth Brotherton said the fight happened during lunch at Mauldin High School Friday.
Administrators, teachers and school resource officers responded immediately, Brotherton said.
According to Brotherton, several staff members, including the school principal, sustained leg injuries while breaking up the fight and received medical attention.
Additional law enforcement and district personnel were on campus the rest of the day, Brotherton said.
As a precaution officers and district staff will be back on campus early next week, Brotherton added.
According to Brotherton, Mauldin police arrested six students for their roles in the fight.
The students will be suspended and recommended for an expulsion hearing, Brotherton said.
