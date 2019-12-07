Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Charlotte, North Carolina say they will no longer assign electronic ankle bracelets to monitor murder suspects who are released on bail. The Charlotte Observer reports that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney announced the policy Friday as a way to encourage local judges to keep potentially violent suspects in jail before a trial. Under the new policy, suspects released on bail who not have their locations monitored by authorities prior to trial. Putney has been critical of the court system for being too lenient and said he implemented the policy without discussing it with judges or magistrates.