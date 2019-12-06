66th Annual Carillon Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 66th Annual Carolina Carillon Parade marks the start of the holiday season in Columbia.
This year the parade will be Saturday, Dec. 7 beginning at 9:45 a.m. The parade starts at Sumter and Laurel streets and goes down Sumter to end at Senate Street.
WIS will have special parade coverage starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Watch it live on air, on wistv.com or on Facebook.
Here is the list of featured performers in this year’s parade:
- Bailey Fine Arts Centre
- Broadway Bound Vista Theatre Project
- Chinese Association of Columbia
- Creative Styles Dance Company
- Legacy Martial Arts
- Little Miss and Teen Miss South Carolina Pageant
- Soda City Gymnastics
- South Carolina Music and Dance Academy
Check out the full list of all participants who will walk in the parade:
- ABC Bonding
- AC Flora
- AC Flora ROTC
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Gamma Nu Omega Chapter
- Alpha Media
- B106.7
- Bailey Fine Arts Centre
- Benedict College
- Bethal Learning Center
- Broadway Bound Vista Theatre Project
- Brookland-Cayce High School
- C.A. Johnson High School Air Force
- Capital City Clogging Co and America's Clogging Hall of Fame Queens
- Cardinal Newman School
- Carolina Curby Cleaneres
- Carolina Gymnastics
- Carolina School for Inquiry
- Center for Learning, Inc.
- Chinese Association of Columbia
- City of Columbia Housing Authority
- Cocky
- Columbia City Ballet
- Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Hydrocephalus Association
- Cottrell & Co., Inc. Plumbing, Heating and Air
- Creative Stylez Dance Company
- Daybreak LifeCare Center
- East Point Academy
- Elite Forces of Destruction Majorette Dance Team
- Fairfield Central High School
- First Northeast Baptist Church
- Girl Scouts of SC - Mountains to the MIdlands
- Greater St. Luke Baptist Church
- Grier Roofing, LLC
- Kappa Lambda Chi Military Fraternity
- Keenan High School
- Kelly Mill Middle/Kappa Mu Steppers
- Leeza's Care Connection
- Legacy Martial Arts
- Let It Out Performing Arts
- Life Living Ministries Church Youth Ministries
- Little Miss & Teen Miss South Carolina Pageant
- Little Ole Ladies Hot Rod Club
- Logan Elem Steel Drum band
- Lower Richland High School
- Marti Bedell's Carolina Girls Keller Williams Columbia
- Miss Cosmos International
- Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization
- Mrs. South Carolina America and Miss South Carolina for America
- Ms. Full Figured SC Pageant
- Orangeburg-Wilkerson High School
- Paul Mitchell The School Columbia
- Pediatric Mobility Innovations
- Pelion High School
- Perfect Pearlz, Inc.
- Pet Partners of the Midlands
- PETSinc
- Pine Grove Elementary School
- Prem1er Community Drumline
- Princesses of Precious Jewels
- Red Hats Bodacious Divas
- Rhodes Bailey for SC House District 75
- Richland County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
- Richland County Sheriff's Department
- Richland Northeast High School
- Richland Northeast High School STAR
- River Bluff High School
- River Bluff High School Band
- Rushy~Rush's mascot
- Santa - B106
- SC Music and Dance Academy
- SC PEANUT PARTY PAGEANT
- Security Federal Bank
- Soda City Gymnastics
- South Carolina Highway Patrol
- Sparkle Nation
- St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
- Stutman Hollow Haunted Attraction
- Texas Roadhouse
- The Justin Singletary Real Estate Team
- Theta Phi Sigma Christian Sorority
- Twinkle Toes Dance Acamedy
- Vettes Are Forever
- WIS
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.