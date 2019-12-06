Report: Man chased burglary suspect out of house with baseball bat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man awoke early Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. to find an intruder in his home on Ashley Avenue in downtown Charleston and then chased the suspect out of the house with a baseball bat, according to an incident report.
The victim told police he keeps the bat next to his bed and grabbed it when he heard a noise in the house. He yelled at the man later identified as 34-year-old James Ralph Ellis to get out of his home, the report stated.
As the victim pushed Ellis out of the house, the victim told officers that Ellis hit him with a brick “3-4 times” in the front and rear of the head. Officers later found the brick in the backyard as well as a bat and knife on the floor in the kitchen area, according to the report.
When officers searched Ellis, they found $100, but no weapons or contraband. He told officers that he left his own home to “roam around” and went into the house to see how “suburbanites” live, the report stated.
Ellis has been charged with burglary and aggravated assault with a knife.
